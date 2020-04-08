myanmar

Brand marketers face unique challenges in Myanmar with COVID-19
Apr 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand marketers face unique challenges in Myanmar with COVID-19

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Engaging with this Myanmar's consumers is a challenge, since social media trust is low, says a Humology report.

Xiklab Digital expands to Myanmar and Singapore
Jan 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Xiklab Digital expands to Myanmar and Singapore

Agency says its pool of digital-savvy talent in the Philippines gives it an advantage in serving Southeast Asia.

Marketing in mobile-native Myanmar
Oct 8, 2019
Matthew Miller

Marketing in mobile-native Myanmar

A young and optimistic populace is happy to interact with brands in a market that remains full of promise.

YouTube closes 210 accounts over Hong Kong 'influence operations'
Aug 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

YouTube closes 210 accounts over Hong Kong 'influence operations'

Meanwhile, Facebook removed 89 Facebook accounts it said were engaged in “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” in Myanmar.

Merger creates Myanmar's largest ever marcomms agency, ERA
Apr 29, 2019
Olivia Parker

Merger creates Myanmar's largest ever marcomms agency, ERA

The joining of two pioneer shops, Echo and RevoTech, is a first for the frontier market. Echo's Anthony Larmon explains why the move is of "huge significance" on both an industry and a personal level—and how ERA hopes to make communications cool again.

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Here is the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

