myanmar
Brand marketers face unique challenges in Myanmar with COVID-19
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Engaging with this Myanmar's consumers is a challenge, since social media trust is low, says a Humology report.
Xiklab Digital expands to Myanmar and Singapore
Agency says its pool of digital-savvy talent in the Philippines gives it an advantage in serving Southeast Asia.
Marketing in mobile-native Myanmar
A young and optimistic populace is happy to interact with brands in a market that remains full of promise.
YouTube closes 210 accounts over Hong Kong 'influence operations'
Meanwhile, Facebook removed 89 Facebook accounts it said were engaged in “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” in Myanmar.
Merger creates Myanmar's largest ever marcomms agency, ERA
The joining of two pioneer shops, Echo and RevoTech, is a first for the frontier market. Echo's Anthony Larmon explains why the move is of "huge significance" on both an industry and a personal level—and how ERA hopes to make communications cool again.
Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Here is the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
