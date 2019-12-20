Search
mullen lintas
Dec 20, 2019
Mullen Lintas appoints Hari Krishnan as CEO
Replaces Vikas Mehta who quit the agency in October 2019, to take up a role with Ogilvy in Africa.
Oct 28, 2019
Mullen Lintas CEO Vikas Mehta quits
Mehta has been associated with the group for more than 13 years.
Aug 16, 2017
Bajaj Avenger botches 'women's liberation' ad
We hope the bike brand doesn't think it is achieving anything real with this faux-inspirational ad.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins