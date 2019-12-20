mullen lintas

Mullen Lintas appoints Hari Krishnan as CEO
Dec 20, 2019
Campaign India Team

Replaces Vikas Mehta who quit the agency in October 2019, to take up a role with Ogilvy in Africa.

Mullen Lintas CEO Vikas Mehta quits
Oct 28, 2019
Campaign India Team

Mehta has been associated with the group for more than 13 years.

Bajaj Avenger botches 'women's liberation' ad
Aug 16, 2017
Olivia Parker

We hope the bike brand doesn't think it is achieving anything real with this faux-inspirational ad.

