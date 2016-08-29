mtv

India's Republic Day 2021: Brand work that caught our attention
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

India's Republic Day 2021: Brand work that caught our attention

View the work here from Benetton, LG and MTV.

Sydney agency behind world-record fly-by-night video banner
Aug 29, 2016
Ad Nut

Sydney agency behind world-record fly-by-night video banner

Sydney-based Branding By Air developed a massive video banner that flew over New York City for MTV.

MTV rebrand sources social videos to reflect young audience
Sep 1, 2015
Nikki Wicks

MTV rebrand sources social videos to reflect young audience

MTV’s rebrand will shine a spotlight on social media, platform-agnostic programming, and Asia’s tech-savvy millennials as the global youth network completes the move from its 'I want my MTV' positioning to 'I am my MTV'.

MTV partners with Philippines tourism board for youth engagement drive
Oct 29, 2014
Nikki Wicks

MTV partners with Philippines tourism board for youth engagement drive

Global entertainment brand MTV has partnered with the Philippines' Tourism Promotions Board as part of the country's big push to tap into youth markets in Southeast Asia.

Storybook tells horrific stories of human trafficking
Sep 8, 2014
Matthew Miller

Storybook tells horrific stories of human trafficking

AUSTRALIA - Fairy-tale like stories told in a pop-up book develop heartbreaking twists in a video that aims to educate people about the tricks human traffickers use to lure their prey.

Millennial marketing means omnipresence: MTV
Apr 10, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Millennial marketing means omnipresence: MTV

SINGAPORE - Kerry Taylor, the senior VP and international head for MTV youth and music at Viacom International Media Networks, and Philip O'Ferrall, global head of digital media at MTV’s parent Viacom, give tips for reaching Asia’s growing youth audience and tapping into its surging buying power in an exclusive interview.

