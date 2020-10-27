movie

The summer of ‘Barbie’: Marketers have nothing but love for film’s ubiquitous promo blitz
14 hours ago
Chris Daniels

The summer of ‘Barbie’: Marketers have nothing but love for film’s ubiquitous promo blitz

The color pink is everywhere a week before the film debuts in US theatres.

Anyone's a budding moviemaker in new Apple iPhone 12 Pro spot
Oct 27, 2020
Campaign US

Anyone's a budding moviemaker in new Apple iPhone 12 Pro spot

Apple's in-house team celebrates the filmmaker in everyone and the lengths they go to, with some dramatic help from Danny Elfman.

'What is Peppa?' trailer injects much Chineseness into British cartoon
Jan 18, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

'What is Peppa?' trailer injects much Chineseness into British cartoon

The Chinese internet has oinked in approval for a Peppa Pig ad that is half a movie trailer and half a sponsor promo for China Mobile.

Audi hosts Iron Man 3 gala premiere in Hong Kong
Apr 30, 2013
Staff

Audi hosts Iron Man 3 gala premiere in Hong Kong

Audi Hong Kong, along with Marvel Entertainment, hosted an event on the eve of the 24 April premiere of Iron Man 3. The movie showcases an Audi all-electric R8 e-tron prototype and an S7 Sportback—driven by the characters played by Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. At the event in Hong Kong, Reinhold Carl, managing director for Audi Hong Kong, was seen with local celebrities and socialites including Wilson Chin, Oscar Leung, Matsuoka Linah, Janet Ma and Jacqueline Ch'ng.

Pepsi rolls out branded-content package for Chinese New Year
Jan 23, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Pepsi rolls out branded-content package for Chinese New Year

BEIJING - Pepsi has premiered a multi-faceted web movie campaign called 'Bring Happiness Home' for Chinese New Year.

Dog Digital launches 'Brave' campaign for Scotland tourism
Aug 24, 2012
Sophie Chen

Dog Digital launches 'Brave' campaign for Scotland tourism

SINGAPORE - Dog Digital, a Glasgow-based digital agency with an new office in Singapore, has created a new movie experience site for Disney Pixar and VisitScotland.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

2 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

4 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

AI 2.0: redefining possible

5 AI 2.0: redefining possible

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

6 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

8 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

9 Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden