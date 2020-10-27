movie
The summer of ‘Barbie’: Marketers have nothing but love for film’s ubiquitous promo blitz
The color pink is everywhere a week before the film debuts in US theatres.
Anyone's a budding moviemaker in new Apple iPhone 12 Pro spot
Apple's in-house team celebrates the filmmaker in everyone and the lengths they go to, with some dramatic help from Danny Elfman.
'What is Peppa?' trailer injects much Chineseness into British cartoon
The Chinese internet has oinked in approval for a Peppa Pig ad that is half a movie trailer and half a sponsor promo for China Mobile.
Audi hosts Iron Man 3 gala premiere in Hong Kong
Audi Hong Kong, along with Marvel Entertainment, hosted an event on the eve of the 24 April premiere of Iron Man 3. The movie showcases an Audi all-electric R8 e-tron prototype and an S7 Sportback—driven by the characters played by Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. At the event in Hong Kong, Reinhold Carl, managing director for Audi Hong Kong, was seen with local celebrities and socialites including Wilson Chin, Oscar Leung, Matsuoka Linah, Janet Ma and Jacqueline Ch'ng.
Pepsi rolls out branded-content package for Chinese New Year
BEIJING - Pepsi has premiered a multi-faceted web movie campaign called 'Bring Happiness Home' for Chinese New Year.
Dog Digital launches 'Brave' campaign for Scotland tourism
SINGAPORE - Dog Digital, a Glasgow-based digital agency with an new office in Singapore, has created a new movie experience site for Disney Pixar and VisitScotland.
