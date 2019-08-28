morgan stanley

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands
Aug 28, 2019
Barry Lustig

Making Japan work better for workers, and brands

Well-known economist and commenter Robert Feldman discusses macro issues that make Japan a difficult place to succeed for international brands and agencies, including the need to adapt strategy and the “prison without walls” of lifetime employment.

Business Superbrands: Microsoft topples Google to become the leading business brand
Feb 25, 2010
Alex Brownsell

Business Superbrands: Microsoft topples Google to become the leading business brand

GLOBAL - Microsoft has been voted the leading business-facing brand in the world, knocking competitor Google from the number one spot.

Standard Life Asia hands Doremus creative and media accounts in Hong Kong
Jan 13, 2010
Benjamin Li

Standard Life Asia hands Doremus creative and media accounts in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Doremus Hong Kong has been appointed to Standard Life Asia's creative and media accounts in Hong Kong.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia