moon

The moon is (soon to be) open for business
16 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The moon is (soon to be) open for business

Ispace, a commercial venture that counts Dentsu among its strategic partners, today announced it's one step closer to putting a lander on the lunar surface next year—with brand sponsors along for the ride.

ZenithOptimedia and Digitas win HTC’s US$40m media and digital in China
Aug 20, 2010
Benjamin Li

ZenithOptimedia and Digitas win HTC’s US$40m media and digital in China

SHANGHAI - Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has chosen ZenithOptimedia Shanghai and Digitas as their media and digital agency partners in China.

HTC launches Asia-Pacific media pitch
Jul 2, 2010
Kate Nicholson

HTC launches Asia-Pacific media pitch

ASIA-PACIFIC - Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has called a pitch for its regional integrated activation business.

HTC launches Asia-Pacific media pitch
Jun 30, 2010
Kate Nicholson

HTC launches Asia-Pacific media pitch

ASIA-PACIFIC - Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has called a pitch for its regional integrated activation business.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

5 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

7 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

10 'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand