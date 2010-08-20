Search
moon
16 hours ago
The moon is (soon to be) open for business
Ispace, a commercial venture that counts Dentsu among its strategic partners, today announced it's one step closer to putting a lander on the lunar surface next year—with brand sponsors along for the ride.
Aug 20, 2010
ZenithOptimedia and Digitas win HTC’s US$40m media and digital in China
SHANGHAI - Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has chosen ZenithOptimedia Shanghai and Digitas as their media and digital agency partners in China.
Jul 2, 2010
HTC launches Asia-Pacific media pitch
ASIA-PACIFIC - Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has called a pitch for its regional integrated activation business.
Jun 30, 2010
HTC launches Asia-Pacific media pitch
ASIA-PACIFIC - Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has called a pitch for its regional integrated activation business.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins