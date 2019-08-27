monocle

Monocle moves into airport retail, starting in HK
Aug 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

Monocle moves into airport retail, starting in HK

The media property's 190-square-meter store will offer books, travel essentials, accessories, apparel.

Thai developer buys stake in Monocle
Nov 9, 2017
Staff Reporters

Thai developer buys stake in Monocle

Sansiri takes minority stake in UK-based media firm to help its marketing efforts internationally.

Monocle, at 10, looks to Asia for growth
Mar 10, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Monocle, at 10, looks to Asia for growth

Ten years in, Tyler Brûlé continues to evolve Monocle by instinct, taste and opportunity, spurning social media in favour of print and radio, and finding his own niche with advertisers.

Monocle gives advertisers category ownership with The Forecast
Dec 5, 2014
David Blecken

Monocle gives advertisers category ownership with The Forecast

GLOBAL - Current affairs and design magazine Monocle has launched a forward-looking supplement to its primary publication with a category-exclusive advertising policy.

Best of 2014: Top 5 deals
Dec 3, 2014
Staff Reporters

Best of 2014: Top 5 deals

Our annual year-in-review feature kicks off with the year's top 5 deals.

Nikkei forms partnership with Monocle to raise profile outside Japan
Sep 2, 2014
David Blecken

Nikkei forms partnership with Monocle to raise profile outside Japan

GLOBAL – Japanese media conglomerate Nikkei has acquired a stake in London-based global affairs and design magazine Monocle with a view to enhancing the international presence of its products.

