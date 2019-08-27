monocle
Monocle moves into airport retail, starting in HK
The media property's 190-square-meter store will offer books, travel essentials, accessories, apparel.
Thai developer buys stake in Monocle
Sansiri takes minority stake in UK-based media firm to help its marketing efforts internationally.
Monocle, at 10, looks to Asia for growth
Ten years in, Tyler Brûlé continues to evolve Monocle by instinct, taste and opportunity, spurning social media in favour of print and radio, and finding his own niche with advertisers.
Monocle gives advertisers category ownership with The Forecast
GLOBAL - Current affairs and design magazine Monocle has launched a forward-looking supplement to its primary publication with a category-exclusive advertising policy.
Best of 2014: Top 5 deals
Our annual year-in-review feature kicks off with the year's top 5 deals.
Nikkei forms partnership with Monocle to raise profile outside Japan
GLOBAL – Japanese media conglomerate Nikkei has acquired a stake in London-based global affairs and design magazine Monocle with a view to enhancing the international presence of its products.
