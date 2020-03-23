monetisation

Facebook temporarily demonetises foreign publishers amid content review shortage
Mar 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook temporarily demonetises foreign publishers amid content review shortage

Social network plans to supplement publishers' lost advertising revenue with payouts.

Facebook rolls out Watch video platform to Asia-Pacific
Aug 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Facebook rolls out Watch video platform to Asia-Pacific

Ad Breaks program expands to ANZ now and Thailand in September, sharing revenue with publishers and creators.

Value of data in focus at DMA China: Liveblog coverage
Dec 12, 2017
Staff Reporters

Value of data in focus at DMA China: Liveblog coverage

Ad fraud, data monetisation and AI data mining among the topics tackled at this year's Data Marketing Analytics China forum in Shanghai.

MOL’s strategy for Friendster
Oct 7, 2011
Emily Tan

MOL’s strategy for Friendster

KUALA LUMPUR – After buying over Friendster, in 2009 Malaysian-based MOL Games promptly surprised the world by scrapping the site’s SNS platform and switching to social gaming on June 28.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia