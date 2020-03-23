Search
monetisation
Mar 23, 2020
Facebook temporarily demonetises foreign publishers amid content review shortage
Social network plans to supplement publishers' lost advertising revenue with payouts.
Aug 30, 2018
Facebook rolls out Watch video platform to Asia-Pacific
Ad Breaks program expands to ANZ now and Thailand in September, sharing revenue with publishers and creators.
Dec 12, 2017
Value of data in focus at DMA China: Liveblog coverage
Ad fraud, data monetisation and AI data mining among the topics tackled at this year's Data Marketing Analytics China forum in Shanghai.
Oct 7, 2011
MOL’s strategy for Friendster
KUALA LUMPUR – After buying over Friendster, in 2009 Malaysian-based MOL Games promptly surprised the world by scrapping the site’s SNS platform and switching to social gaming on June 28.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins