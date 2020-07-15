momentum
What a hostage negotiator has to say about how to reintegrate into society
Kevin Taylor is a former police hostage negotiator. Here, he explains how people should prepare for the new social norms post lockdown.
Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)
A Heineken popup in Sydney promises a "brand new drinking experience”. Thanks, but we'll pass.
Starwood seeks 'Momentum' with authentic content offering
Giving consumers engaging content without the perceived bias of a brand voice is the aim for the hotel group’s travel news site, Momentum.
MEC launches new proprietary planning approach
GLOBAL - Media agency MEC has announced a strategic shift in its media planning process with its new proprietary research approach, Momentum, which focuses on the 'passive stage' of consumption.
Jacob Johansen resurfaces at Momentum after vacating Leagas Delaney post
SHANGHAI - The brand activation, experiential and shopper marketing discipline of McCann Worldgroup has appointed Jacob Johansen (pictured) as general manager for Momentum Greater China with immediate effect.
Canon Wu, chief creative officer of Momentum Greater China, resigns
SHANGHAI - McCann Worldgroup has lost another long-term senior talent as Canon Wu, chief creative officer of Momentum Greater China, has resigned and will be leaving McCann China this August.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins