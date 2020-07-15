momentum

What a hostage negotiator has to say about how to reintegrate into society
2 days ago
Kate Magee

What a hostage negotiator has to say about how to reintegrate into society

Kevin Taylor is a former police hostage negotiator. Here, he explains how people should prepare for the new social norms post lockdown.

Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)
Jul 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Robots serve non-alcoholic beer in a 'bar' for one (because this timeline doesn't already suck enough, apparently)

A Heineken popup in Sydney promises a "brand new drinking experience”. Thanks, but we'll pass.

Starwood seeks 'Momentum' with authentic content offering
Aug 17, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Starwood seeks 'Momentum' with authentic content offering

Giving consumers engaging content without the perceived bias of a brand voice is the aim for the hotel group’s travel news site, Momentum.

MEC launches new proprietary planning approach
Jun 21, 2013
Staff Reporters

MEC launches new proprietary planning approach

GLOBAL - Media agency MEC has announced a strategic shift in its media planning process with its new proprietary research approach, Momentum, which focuses on the 'passive stage' of consumption.

Jacob Johansen resurfaces at Momentum after vacating Leagas Delaney post
Aug 15, 2012
Staff Writer

Jacob Johansen resurfaces at Momentum after vacating Leagas Delaney post

SHANGHAI - The brand activation, experiential and shopper marketing discipline of McCann Worldgroup has appointed Jacob Johansen (pictured) as general manager for Momentum Greater China with immediate effect.

Canon Wu, chief creative officer of Momentum Greater China, resigns
Jun 25, 2012
Benjamin Li

Canon Wu, chief creative officer of Momentum Greater China, resigns

SHANGHAI - McCann Worldgroup has lost another long-term senior talent as Canon Wu, chief creative officer of Momentum Greater China, has resigned and will be leaving McCann China this August.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

1 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

7 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

8 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

9 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

10 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook