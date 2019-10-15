moblaze

How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam
Oct 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Working with Moblaze and Inmobi, the company served rich-media ads to mobile users living in upscale apartment buildings, achieving not only a remarkable clickthrough rate but also solid sales increases.

How Vinmart proved location targeting can boost store visits
Oct 15, 2018
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: The convenience store and its agency partners carried out a controlled experiment across 400 stores in Ho Chi Minh City.

InMobi joins with Moblaze for Vietnam mobile-ad push
Mar 7, 2017
Matthew Miller

Partnership eyes booming mobile-first market.

Former Riverorchid Notch MD launches digital agency in Vietnam
Oct 19, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Moblaze wants to help agencies and brands work out mobile strategy.

