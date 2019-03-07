mobile marketing

The skinny on Mobile World Congress 2019
Mar 7, 2019
Sven Lubek

Didn't make it to Barcelona this year? No problem. Here are the top 5 themes and lessons for mobile marketers.

Cultural norms mean ad fraud overlooked in Japan
Jun 11, 2018
David Blecken

Mobile measurement company Adjust's co-founder says people are reluctant to admit that fraudulent activity is an issue.

Japan retains new apps, while China deletes: Research
Feb 27, 2018
David Blecken

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Adjust's Mobile Benchmarks 2018 report highlights the challenges of retention and the prevalence of fraud in gaming.

Mobile advertising in Japan: cracking the format formula
Oct 31, 2017
Keisuke Meguro

A concise guide to mobile marketing in a country where ad blocking is not yet a major issue, but could become one if advertisers fail to heed consumer preferences.

