mobile marketing
Building resilient brands: CMOs on adapting to the mobile era
During an invite-only roundtable, co-hosted by Campaign and InMobi, marketing leaders from across APAC discussed how the rise of mobile has helped brands navigate shifting customer journeys and business strategies, and how to thrive in a decade increasingly defined by data.
The skinny on Mobile World Congress 2019
Didn't make it to Barcelona this year? No problem. Here are the top 5 themes and lessons for mobile marketers.
Cultural norms mean ad fraud overlooked in Japan
Mobile measurement company Adjust's co-founder says people are reluctant to admit that fraudulent activity is an issue.
Japan retains new apps, while China deletes: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Adjust's Mobile Benchmarks 2018 report highlights the challenges of retention and the prevalence of fraud in gaming.
Mobile advertising in Japan: cracking the format formula
A concise guide to mobile marketing in a country where ad blocking is not yet a major issue, but could become one if advertisers fail to heed consumer preferences.
How Disney delivered immersive storytelling to engage audiences on mobile
For the latest Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales mobile campaign, Disney took the traditional trailer to a whole new level.
