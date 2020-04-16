mobile gaming
Chinese mobile gaming is more distribution than content
With more players staying home and social distancing, Chinese mobile game developers are hoping to establish sticky customers attached to franchised story lines – but bargaining power is incrementally moving towards distributors.
Why women are the most valuable mobile gamers for advertisers
Gaming has long been thought of as a male-dominated pastime—but it’s time to call 'game over' on this outdated stereotype.
Pokémon Go launch in China: Better late than never?
Some expect the AR game's China launch to disappoint. But Taptica's SVP for client services still sees a huge opportunity for marketers.
Mobile gaming in Asia holds big opportunities for creative marketers
HONG KONG – Mobile penetration and a cultural shift in the perception of gaming has helped Asia become a leading market in mobile games. Now marketers and advertisers just need to catch up.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins