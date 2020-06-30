miles young

Jun 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Sir Martin Sorrell's also hired former Ogilvy CEO Miles Young as a non-executive director.

Jan 20, 2016
Emily Tan

NEW YORK - John Seifert has been appointed worldwide CEO of Ogilvy & Mather, effective immediately. Outgoing CEO Miles Young will continue as chairman until September 1, at which point Seifert will become worldwide chairman and CEO.

Jun 18, 2015
Matthew Rothenberg

Miles Young, global CEO of Ogilvy & Mather, will leave his position after 32 years with the agency to take a role with Oxford University, his alma mater.

Dec 20, 2013
Benjamin Li

GLOBAL - Thomas Crampton, Asia-Pacific director of Social@Ogilvy, has been promoted to global MD, replacing John Bell.

May 9, 2012
Shephali Bhatt

GLOBAL - The agency has also elected to its board of directors Steve Harding, global chief executive officer, OgilvyAction; and Thomas Strerath, chief executive officer, Ogilvy & Mather Germany.

Dec 20, 2011
Staff Reporters

BEIJING – Ogilvy & Mather has expanded its presence in China with the acquisition of Nanjing Yindu, the largest full-service marketing agency in Jiangsu province.

