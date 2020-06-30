miles young
S4's MightyHive to absorb Australian digital shop Lens10
Sir Martin Sorrell's also hired former Ogilvy CEO Miles Young as a non-executive director.
Miles Young to step down as Ogilvy CEO, North America head takes over
NEW YORK - John Seifert has been appointed worldwide CEO of Ogilvy & Mather, effective immediately. Outgoing CEO Miles Young will continue as chairman until September 1, at which point Seifert will become worldwide chairman and CEO.
Ogilvy & Mather CEO Miles Young to depart agency for Oxford
Miles Young, global CEO of Ogilvy & Mather, will leave his position after 32 years with the agency to take a role with Oxford University, his alma mater.
Social@Ogilvy promotes Thomas Crampton to global managing director
GLOBAL - Thomas Crampton, Asia-Pacific director of Social@Ogilvy, has been promoted to global MD, replacing John Bell.
Young to be Ogilvy's new chairman; Shelly Lazarus, chairman emeritus
GLOBAL - The agency has also elected to its board of directors Steve Harding, global chief executive officer, OgilvyAction; and Thomas Strerath, chief executive officer, Ogilvy & Mather Germany.
Ogilvy expands China presence with Nanjing Yindu acquisition
BEIJING – Ogilvy & Mather has expanded its presence in China with the acquisition of Nanjing Yindu, the largest full-service marketing agency in Jiangsu province.
