What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?
Jun 1, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?

The pandemic could signal dramatic changes for the industry, including a depletion of physical congresses and the rise of telehealth.

Why a niche pharma publisher is getting business from BMW
Apr 20, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Why a niche pharma publisher is getting business from BMW

As revenue from blockbuster drugs dries up, brands and media in the pharma space have had to adjust. Sherlynn Tan of Singapore-based MIMS explains what one media owner has done.

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity
Nov 3, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Traditional Chinese medicine's healthy mix of history and modernity

TCM is in good shape across Asia, and brands that look to be progressive are reaping considerable rewards.

Yunnan Baiyao breaks into digital marketing with Arkr Digital
May 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Yunnan Baiyao breaks into digital marketing with Arkr Digital

KUNMING - Yunnan Baiyao, a 112-year-old Chinese herbal medicine brand, has approached Arkr Digital to ramp up the company's digital marketing presence using a reverse consumer-to-business (C2B) model.

CASE STUDY: Centuries-old Chinese pharmaceutical tries for trendy image
Mar 15, 2011
Jin Bo

CASE STUDY: Centuries-old Chinese pharmaceutical tries for trendy image

CHINA - Ma Ying Long, a Chinese pharmaceutical company with a history of 400 years, set out to change perceptions of hemorrhoid cream among young people with a creative campaign.

999 launches new campaign as the cold season approaches
Dec 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

999 launches new campaign as the cold season approaches

Shenzhen-based pharmaceutical company 999 has launched a new round of campaign for its best-known cold medicine, 999 Ganmaoling.

