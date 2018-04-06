mead johnson
FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers
Of note, the FDA said consumers should not discard or avoid purchasing infant formula, adding that it is unaware of any distributed products where contamination was confirmed.
Q&A: Mead Johnson nurtures digital transformation
The infant formula brand tells us how it became less reliant on China's giant digital players to focus on just one key metric: the millennial mum.
Mead Johnson Nutrition awards digital duties to Saatchi & Saatchi and Nurun
SINGAPORE - Mead Johnson Nutrition has appointed Saatchi & Saatchi and Nurun as its digital agency of record for South Asia following a pitch.
Ann Chan leaves Starcom Guangzhou for career break
GUANGZHOU - Ann Chan, GM of Starcom Guangzhou, is leaving the agency at the end of August after eight years of service, and her job will be taken up by deputy GM Ellen To.
Andrew Wong promoted to GM of Starcom Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) has promoted Andrew Wong (pictured) to Hong Kong general manager.
Agency John Brown hires Anthony Yang as Shanghai MD
SHANGHAI - London-based print and digital media agency John Brown has named 15-year Hong Kong ad industry veteran Anthony Yang as the managing director for its Shanghai office. He came aboard 3 July.
