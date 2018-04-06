mead johnson

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers
3 days ago
Jack O'Brien

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers

Of note, the FDA said consumers should not discard or avoid purchasing infant formula, adding that it is unaware of any distributed products where contamination was confirmed.

Q&A: Mead Johnson nurtures digital transformation
Apr 6, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Q&A: Mead Johnson nurtures digital transformation

The infant formula brand tells us how it became less reliant on China's giant digital players to focus on just one key metric: the millennial mum.

Mead Johnson Nutrition awards digital duties to Saatchi & Saatchi and Nurun
May 10, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

Mead Johnson Nutrition awards digital duties to Saatchi & Saatchi and Nurun

SINGAPORE - Mead Johnson Nutrition has appointed Saatchi & Saatchi and Nurun as its digital agency of record for South Asia following a pitch.

Ann Chan leaves Starcom Guangzhou for career break
Aug 16, 2013
Benjamin Li

Ann Chan leaves Starcom Guangzhou for career break

GUANGZHOU - Ann Chan, GM of Starcom Guangzhou, is leaving the agency at the end of August after eight years of service, and her job will be taken up by deputy GM Ellen To.

Andrew Wong promoted to GM of Starcom Hong Kong
Jan 29, 2013
Benjamin Li

Andrew Wong promoted to GM of Starcom Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) has promoted Andrew Wong (pictured) to Hong Kong general manager.

Agency John Brown hires Anthony Yang as Shanghai MD
Jul 3, 2012
Benjamin Li

Agency John Brown hires Anthony Yang as Shanghai MD

SHANGHAI - London-based print and digital media agency John Brown has named 15-year Hong Kong ad industry veteran Anthony Yang as the managing director for its Shanghai office. He came aboard 3 July.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

3 Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

4 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

5 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

6 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

7 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

8 SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

9 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

10 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand