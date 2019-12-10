Search
md
Dec 10, 2019
The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019
Our cheeky annual look at APAC leadership changes was brought to you in 2019 by the letters D, A and N.
Jan 15, 2019
MRM McCann promotes new APAC MD
Appointment is part of agency’s renewed focus on the region.
Dec 11, 2018
The top 10 exits and entrances of 2018
What a year it's been for agency leadership changes.
Jul 4, 2017
'NewCo' leadership takes shape in SEA
MEC chiefs in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia to lead newly merged agency with Maxus in their markets, while Singapore to be led by local Maxus leader.
May 3, 2017
Isobar promotes new APAC MD
Rohan Lightfoot takes on the role from Sven Huberts.
Jan 25, 2017
Publicis appoints new Singapore MD
Joanne Theseira will also continue her role as GM of Nurun.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins