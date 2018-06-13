maya hari

Twitter's Yu Sasamoto takes on APAC as Maya Hari steps up to global role
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

As Hari takes on a global role, the social media network is consolidating Japan and South Korea with the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Twitter ready to kick off global World Cup conversation
Jun 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Maya Hari says the platform is primed for football fever through new content partnerships and its position as “the world’s 24/7 sports bar”.

Twitter hasn't missed a beat in APAC, says new chief
May 15, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Maya Hari says APAC continues to be the social network’s growth engine, and things are continuing full steam following the recent departure of former head Aliza Knox.

Twitter signs livestreaming deal with NBA in Philippines
Dec 2, 2016
Byravee Iyer

The partnership marks the platform's first time selling ads for live sports in Asia.

