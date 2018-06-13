Search
Twitter's Yu Sasamoto takes on APAC as Maya Hari steps up to global role
As Hari takes on a global role, the social media network is consolidating Japan and South Korea with the rest of Asia-Pacific.
Jun 13, 2018
Twitter ready to kick off global World Cup conversation
Maya Hari says the platform is primed for football fever through new content partnerships and its position as “the world’s 24/7 sports bar”.
May 15, 2017
Twitter hasn't missed a beat in APAC, says new chief
Maya Hari says APAC continues to be the social network’s growth engine, and things are continuing full steam following the recent departure of former head Aliza Knox.
Dec 2, 2016
Twitter signs livestreaming deal with NBA in Philippines
The partnership marks the platform's first time selling ads for live sports in Asia.
