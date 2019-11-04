mattel
STB teams up with unlikely mascot in new campaign
The tourism board has joined forces with Barbie to spotlight local talent.
How Mattel turned 'too perfect, unrelatable' Barbie into a symbol of female empowerment
Earlier this decade, parents were shunning Barbie because they didn't see her as a good role model for girls. That has now changed, according to Barbie's brand chief.
UM wins Mattel media across Europe and Asia
Carat was incumbent in number of key markets for maker of Barbie.
It's the agency's job to understand brand vision: Mattel Brands
The VP of creative for Mattel Brands on client-agency relationships and what they look for during pitches.
Why it's time for toys and toy ads to go gender-neutral in Asia
Many children's products are still created and marketed according to narrow gender stereotypes, which experts say leads to a variety of social problems. But efforts to make change in this part of the world are still nascent.
Real men play Barbie with their daughters
'Dads who play Barbie', for Mattel by BBDO San Francisco.
