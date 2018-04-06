Search
1 day ago
Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC
How Marriott's regional CMO is adjusting campaign rollout plans to coincide with the reality of uneven post-pandemic revival.
Apr 6, 2018
Marriott tries for laughs with HK Sevens campaign
Marriott Hotels kicks off the Hong Kong Sevens with a tongue-in-cheek campaign by Ogilvy featuring Sébastien 'monument to marketing' Chabal.
Mar 28, 2018
Brands needs to make loyalty, not content for content's sake: Marriott marketer
Loyalty is the battleground in content marketing, according to Tony Chow, APAC director of creative and content marketing for Marriott International.
