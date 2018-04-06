marriot

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

How Marriott's regional CMO is adjusting campaign rollout plans to coincide with the reality of uneven post-pandemic revival.

Marriott tries for laughs with HK Sevens campaign
Apr 6, 2018
Olivia Parker

Marriott tries for laughs with HK Sevens campaign

Marriott Hotels kicks off the Hong Kong Sevens with a tongue-in-cheek campaign by Ogilvy featuring Sébastien 'monument to marketing' Chabal.

Brands needs to make loyalty, not content for content's sake: Marriott marketer
Mar 28, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Brands needs to make loyalty, not content for content's sake: Marriott marketer

Loyalty is the battleground in content marketing, according to Tony Chow, APAC director of creative and content marketing for Marriott International.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

6 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

7 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations