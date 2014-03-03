Search
1 day ago
Five ways marketers and agencies can work better together
Six mentors from Campaign’s upcoming MarketingWorks event meet to strengthen collaboration between agencies and brands.
1 day ago
MarketingWorks opens for registration
Campaign's unique learning experience will be held February 23 and 24 to strengthen client-agency partnerships and improve the quality and effectiveness of collaborative work.
Mar 3, 2014
MarketingWorks: Get hands-on experience under senior mentorship
MarketingWorks provides client and agency professionals with hands-on experience in developing marketing plans and communications briefs, along with mentorship from senior marketing directors and agency leaders.
