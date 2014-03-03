marketingworks

Five ways marketers and agencies can work better together
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Five ways marketers and agencies can work better together

Six mentors from Campaign’s upcoming MarketingWorks event meet to strengthen collaboration between agencies and brands.

MarketingWorks opens for registration
1 day ago
Staff

MarketingWorks opens for registration

Campaign's unique learning experience will be held February 23 and 24 to strengthen client-agency partnerships and improve the quality and effectiveness of collaborative work.

MarketingWorks: Get hands-on experience under senior mentorship
Mar 3, 2014
Staff Reporters

MarketingWorks: Get hands-on experience under senior mentorship

MarketingWorks provides client and agency professionals with hands-on experience in developing marketing plans and communications briefs, along with mentorship from senior marketing directors and agency leaders.

