map

Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
Oct 20, 2019
Tasmin Smith

Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media

During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
Aug 15, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test

As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.

Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings

Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.

IPG Mediabrands acquires Interactive Avenues India
Mar 6, 2013
Staff Reporters

IPG Mediabrands acquires Interactive Avenues India

INDIA - IPG Mediabrands has acquired Interactive Avenues, an independent full-service digital agency with 200 employees across offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

IPG launches Mediabrands Audience Platform services in Japan, appoints MD
Oct 5, 2012
Emily Tan

IPG launches Mediabrands Audience Platform services in Japan, appoints MD

TOKYO - Taro Fujinaka has been appointed to helm and launch the Mediabrands Audience Platform (MAP), which combines Reprise Media and Cadreon in Japan.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia