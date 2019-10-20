map
Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.
Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.
Coach, Versace under Chinese fire for problematic country listings
Both fashion houses have seen their ambassadors quit and have become the subject of debate on Chinese social media for listing territories China considers part of the mainland as separate countries.
IPG Mediabrands acquires Interactive Avenues India
INDIA - IPG Mediabrands has acquired Interactive Avenues, an independent full-service digital agency with 200 employees across offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.
IPG launches Mediabrands Audience Platform services in Japan, appoints MD
TOKYO - Taro Fujinaka has been appointed to helm and launch the Mediabrands Audience Platform (MAP), which combines Reprise Media and Cadreon in Japan.
