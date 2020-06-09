manila

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign Staff

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative

The chief creative officer of Grey Manila was the first to win the Philippines a Cannes Grand Prix Lion.

