malaria
Mar 24, 2020
COVID-19: Time to rethink everything we know
Let’s use this event to reimagine globalisation, starting with shared health data and contingency planning.
Apr 16, 2019
The age of synthetic content raises the trust bar yet again
David Beckham's 'Malaria No More' campaign has raised fresh concerns around synthetic content. How can brands navigate this landscape?
Apr 9, 2019
Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?
Actually, he doesn't. But 'deepfake' voice tech makes it look like he does in this anti-malaria campaign by R/GA London.
Apr 26, 2018
Dentsu Aegis takes on malaria with M2030 initiative
The network wants to bring together relevant organisations to eradicate the disease in Asia within the next 12 years.
