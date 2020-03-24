malaria

COVID-19: Time to rethink everything we know
Mar 24, 2020
Dick van Motman

COVID-19: Time to rethink everything we know

Let’s use this event to reimagine globalisation, starting with shared health data and contingency planning.

The age of synthetic content raises the trust bar yet again
Apr 16, 2019
Rafe Blandford

The age of synthetic content raises the trust bar yet again

David Beckham's 'Malaria No More' campaign has raised fresh concerns around synthetic content. How can brands navigate this landscape?

Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?
Apr 9, 2019
Omar Oakes

Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?

Actually, he doesn't. But 'deepfake' voice tech makes it look like he does in this anti-malaria campaign by R/GA London.

Dentsu Aegis takes on malaria with M2030 initiative
Apr 26, 2018
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis takes on malaria with M2030 initiative

The network wants to bring together relevant organisations to eradicate the disease in Asia within the next 12 years.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia