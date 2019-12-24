makeup

Beauty marketing trends in 2020 that will boost your KOL game
Dec 24, 2019
Parklu

These are six beauty marketing trends brands should be following and responding to as 2020 gets underway, says influencer agency Parklu.

Girls just want to have fun and…look cute when they’re tipsy?
Dec 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

A new makeup line brought to you by intoxication and shame.

Male beauty products see eye-popping growth in China
Oct 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Purchases of male lipstick and eyebrow pencils rose 278% and 214% in a year, respectively, according to a report from Air Paris.

Initiative handles the return of British beauty brand Boots to Hong Kong
Dec 7, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Britain's pharmacy-led beauty brand Boots has been looped back into the local drugstore market with Initiative handling outdoor, PR and social media management for the brand's new beginnings.

Avon hires StartJG for a make-over of its cosmetics brands
Aug 23, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

ASIA-PACIFIC - Avon has given StartJG the creative business for its Avon Color and Simply Pretty cosmetics brands in Asia.

