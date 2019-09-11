mainland
Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.
Tsui Wah in a pickle over 'pro-protester' packs of pepper
A Weibo complaint about seasoning packets supposedly expressing anti-police sentiments at the Hong Kong dining establishment attracted 36 million views in just a couple of hours.
Chinese electronics fight for supremacy
Content creation and partnerships with foreign companies are helping Chinese brands raise their profile outside China.
Tiger Beer selects Publicis to lead creative in China
SHANGHAI - Tiger, the beer brand that originated in Singapore, has appointed Publicis Shanghai as its creative AOR for mainland China following a four-way pitch.
Who’s on China’s digital A-list? Maybe you
CHINA - Ever since Singles' Day clocked up US$5 billion worth of e-commerce sales back in November, China’s digital chops have grabbed centre stage. Increasingly, the industry looks to the mainland to see who the latest digital leaders are. Campaign’s A-List seeks to name them and you have a chance to say who makes it.
UM's Cary Huang promoted to new role as CEO of IPG Mediabrands China
SHANGHAI - IPG Mediabrands has created a new role for Cary Huang, currently CEO of UM China, to enable him to take a leadership position at the holding-company level.
