mainland

Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
Sep 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing

As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.

Tsui Wah in a pickle over 'pro-protester' packs of pepper
Aug 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

Tsui Wah in a pickle over 'pro-protester' packs of pepper

A Weibo complaint about seasoning packets supposedly expressing anti-police sentiments at the Hong Kong dining establishment attracted 36 million views in just a couple of hours.

Chinese electronics fight for supremacy
Jun 12, 2015
Kim Benjamin

Chinese electronics fight for supremacy

Content creation and partnerships with foreign companies are helping Chinese brands raise their profile outside China.

Tiger Beer selects Publicis to lead creative in China
May 12, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tiger Beer selects Publicis to lead creative in China

SHANGHAI - Tiger, the beer brand that originated in Singapore, has appointed Publicis Shanghai as its creative AOR for mainland China following a four-way pitch.

Who’s on China’s digital A-list? Maybe you
Feb 28, 2014
Staff Writers

Who’s on China’s digital A-list? Maybe you

CHINA - Ever since Singles' Day clocked up US$5 billion worth of e-commerce sales back in November, China’s digital chops have grabbed centre stage. Increasingly, the industry looks to the mainland to see who the latest digital leaders are. Campaign’s A-List seeks to name them and you have a chance to say who makes it.

UM's Cary Huang promoted to new role as CEO of IPG Mediabrands China
Apr 26, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

UM's Cary Huang promoted to new role as CEO of IPG Mediabrands China

SHANGHAI - IPG Mediabrands has created a new role for Cary Huang, currently CEO of UM China, to enable him to take a leadership position at the holding-company level.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia