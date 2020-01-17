mailman group

Douyin scores for football leagues
Jan 17, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Douyin scores for football leagues

Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.

Real Madrid is the most popular club in China...online
Feb 26, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Real Madrid is the most popular club in China...online

Mailman Group's Red Card 2015 indexed the engagement ratings of global football teams across China’s football-obsessed digital landscape. Real Madrid is the highest ranked club, narrowly beating Spanish rival FC Barcelona. The data assesses seven key performance metrics including social following and online buzz across China’s major networks such as Sina and Tencent Weibo, Netease, TMall, Weishi and WeChat. Key questions the report answers are: What new revenue streams have football clubs started creating this year? Which club drives the most sales on Tmall? And which European team or World Cup nation is most successful in China right now?

European football clubs pave way into China for brands: Mailman Group
Feb 27, 2013
Emily Tan

European football clubs pave way into China for brands: Mailman Group

SHANGHAI – The popularity of European football leagues in China presents opportunities for clubs to appeal to Chinese audiences via social media and for brands sponsoring those clubs to reach Chinese consumers.

Mailman Group launches office in Indonesia
Oct 29, 2012
Emily Tan

Mailman Group launches office in Indonesia

JAKARTA - China-based social media and technology agency Mailman Group has established an office in Jakarta to support the needs of the English Premier League Club’s fan development into the region.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia