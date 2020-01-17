mailman group
Douyin scores for football leagues
Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.
Real Madrid is the most popular club in China...online
Mailman Group's Red Card 2015 indexed the engagement ratings of global football teams across China’s football-obsessed digital landscape. Real Madrid is the highest ranked club, narrowly beating Spanish rival FC Barcelona. The data assesses seven key performance metrics including social following and online buzz across China’s major networks such as Sina and Tencent Weibo, Netease, TMall, Weishi and WeChat. Key questions the report answers are: What new revenue streams have football clubs started creating this year? Which club drives the most sales on Tmall? And which European team or World Cup nation is most successful in China right now?
European football clubs pave way into China for brands: Mailman Group
SHANGHAI – The popularity of European football leagues in China presents opportunities for clubs to appeal to Chinese audiences via social media and for brands sponsoring those clubs to reach Chinese consumers.
Mailman Group launches office in Indonesia
JAKARTA - China-based social media and technology agency Mailman Group has established an office in Jakarta to support the needs of the English Premier League Club’s fan development into the region.
