Search
madina kalyayeva
2 days ago
M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down
In a series of changes in line with the UK overhaul, M&C Saatchi has downsized its advertising capabilities in Singapore, while Asia chief Richard Morewood will exit by the end of the year.
Dec 2, 2013
DDB wins big at Singapore Hall of Fame Awards
SINGAPORE - DDB Group Singapore once again secured the advertising agency of the year honor at this year’s Singapore Advertising Hall of Fame Awards, which took place Friday.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins