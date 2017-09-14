luke janich

The challenges of TikTok (and why it's worth your attention as an advertiser)
1 day ago
Luke Janich

The challenges of TikTok (and why it's worth your attention as an advertiser)

TikTok offers numerous advertising options, so it's no surprise some brands are unsure how to proceed. But marketers should get familiar with the platform's potential by looking at some of the best TikTok campaigns to date, writes the CEO of digital agency Red2.

Amazon in SEA: the biggest opportunity is yet to come
Sep 14, 2017
Luke Janich

Amazon in SEA: the biggest opportunity is yet to come

Beyond being a powerful platform for selling, the ecommerce giant may be a goldmine of information for marketers seeking to understand their potential customers.

Pepsi's ‘protest’: a lesson and opportunity for brands
Apr 11, 2017
Luke Janich

Pepsi's ‘protest’: a lesson and opportunity for brands

Better teamwork could have prevented the train wreck, suggests one industry observer.

Red2’s mission to boost Vietnam’s digital community
Sep 27, 2016
Gabey Goh

Red2’s mission to boost Vietnam’s digital community

Digital performance outfit hopes to do more than just good work.

iProspect Singapore names regional director
Sep 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

iProspect Singapore names regional director

SINGAPORE - iProspect Singapore has named Luke Janich as its regional director.

