1 day ago
The challenges of TikTok (and why it's worth your attention as an advertiser)
TikTok offers numerous advertising options, so it's no surprise some brands are unsure how to proceed. But marketers should get familiar with the platform's potential by looking at some of the best TikTok campaigns to date, writes the CEO of digital agency Red2.
Sep 14, 2017
Amazon in SEA: the biggest opportunity is yet to come
Beyond being a powerful platform for selling, the ecommerce giant may be a goldmine of information for marketers seeking to understand their potential customers.
Apr 11, 2017
Pepsi's ‘protest’: a lesson and opportunity for brands
Better teamwork could have prevented the train wreck, suggests one industry observer.
Sep 27, 2016
Red2’s mission to boost Vietnam’s digital community
Digital performance outfit hopes to do more than just good work.
Sep 8, 2011
iProspect Singapore names regional director
SINGAPORE - iProspect Singapore has named Luke Janich as its regional director.
