'I wish the industry could have raised issues such as climate change'
Dec 9, 2019
Campaign India Team

'I wish the industry could have raised issues such as climate change'

Campaign India asked Tourism Australia's Nishant Kashikar about the past decade and skills he wants for the future.

New Business League: July 2017 update
Sep 6, 2017
Staff Reporters

New Business League: July 2017 update

McCann, Publicis and UM make gains, while LVMH win puts GroupM on the table, in R3's latest accounting of account wins and losses.

No room for schadenfreude in Lufthansa's marketing
Jul 7, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

No room for schadenfreude in Lufthansa's marketing

For Lufthansa's top marketer, empathy and observation are keys to better customer experience.

Lufthansa suggests that German quality is a form of filial piety
Sep 6, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Lufthansa suggests that German quality is a form of filial piety

In its first campaign localised for China, the airline addresses an aloof, efficient image with a story about family ties.

WE Marketing Group becomes Asia-Pacific partner in global Lufthansa agency network
Jun 22, 2012
Benjamin Li

WE Marketing Group becomes Asia-Pacific partner in global Lufthansa agency network

ASIA-PACIFIC - Under the leadership of Hamburg-based creative boutique, Kolle Rebbe, WE marketing group has been named as the Asia-Pacific partner in the global Lufthansa agency network.

Lufthansa relaunches 'Lufthansa jetsetter' social media campaign
Feb 25, 2011
Benjamin Li

Lufthansa relaunches 'Lufthansa jetsetter' social media campaign

SHANGHAI - Lufthansa has re-launched its social media group called 'Lufthansa Jetsetter' on RenRen.com.

