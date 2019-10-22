loyalty

Brands don't understand value of customer loyalty: Study
Oct 22, 2019
Michael Heusner

Brands don't understand value of customer loyalty: Study

Far too often, loyalty is a tactic to drive relationships instead of being the foundation of the relationship itself."

Southeast Asian ecommerce spend will triple by 2025, but loyalty a challenge
Oct 21, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Southeast Asian ecommerce spend will triple by 2025, but loyalty a challenge

Competition in ecommerce will intensify as the overall basket size of the average Southeast Asian consumer is expected to more than triple by 2025, according to new research.

3 unique features of China’s new retail
Aug 5, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

3 unique features of China’s new retail

Much has been written about how shopping in China is more technologically advanced than it is in the West, but at what point did China’s tech surpass the West’s, and what was the country’s formula for producing this unique consumer ecosystem?

Alila to merge with Hyatt’s loyalty programme
Jan 25, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Alila to merge with Hyatt’s loyalty programme

The boutique brand operated by Two Roads Hospitality was acquired by Hyatt last year.

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Nov 29, 2018
Olivia Parker

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work

Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.

Mileslife's debut in HK unites 16 air-mile schemes (but not Marco Polo Club)
Aug 16, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mileslife's debut in HK unites 16 air-mile schemes (but not Marco Polo Club)

Troy Liu, founder and CEO of Mileslife, does not classify his startup as a coalition loyalty marketing program.

