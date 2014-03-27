longchamp
Is China’s Affordable Luxury Market Dying?
Due to the pandemic, Chinese consumers are are now looking to trade up and buy “investment pieces”, instead of buying trendy seasonal apparel items.
Longchamp engages HK celebrities to promote tailor-made bag service
HONG KONG - French apparel brand Longchamp has selected four local celebrities to appear in a print campaign titled ‘I am who I am’ to promote the brand's new ‘Le Pliage Cuir Personalised' handbag service.
Weekly wrapup: Funky chickens and a Thai tearjerker FTW
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mercedes and Thai mobile carrier TrueMove tie for our weekly FTW (for the win) distinction, while fashion brand Longchamp falls flat. Plus, the week's top stories and a few distractions to while away your Friday afternoon.
Andrew Wong promoted to GM of Starcom Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) has promoted Andrew Wong (pictured) to Hong Kong general manager.
