leaders
GroupM's CEO on agreeing to disagree: why leaders should encourage positive agitation
We need to preserve our ability to respectfully disagree, for the sake of better creativity.
Burson Cohn & Wolfe announces APAC market leaders
Newly-merged PR agency selects local leaders from existing talent pool.
Publicis Media unveils 'transformation' board
The ‘next generation’ board will work with the agency’s global executive on future opportunities.
DAN changes APAC leadership at Carat
Sean O’Brien switches to Posterscope and MKTG, with Kevin Walsh replacing him at Carat.
Who’s on China’s digital A-list? Maybe you
CHINA - Ever since Singles' Day clocked up US$5 billion worth of e-commerce sales back in November, China’s digital chops have grabbed centre stage. Increasingly, the industry looks to the mainland to see who the latest digital leaders are. Campaign’s A-List seeks to name them and you have a chance to say who makes it.
Young global leaders say Facebook will ultimately be eclisped by Google
ZURICH – A live poll at the One Young World 2011 summit currently being held in Switzerland found that for the world’s young leaders, Facebook was the most influential social media platform (61 per cent) with Twitter (34 per cent) in second place.
