This Korean Air ad has first-class style but economy copy
Ogilvy Shanghai's new campaign scales new heights of vagueness.
Korean Air explores heart of Korean culture with BBC series
Branded content series will be run online on BBC's culture site and later on air for BBC World News.
Monocle 24 offers viable audio platform to premium advertisers
GLOBAL – Korean Air is the first major Asian brand to advertise on Monocle magazine’s 24-hour radio service, Monocle 24, which launched on Monday.
Korean Air touts superior status as cargo carrier
SEOUL – Korean Air has launched a domestic TV campaign for the new year to draw attention to the company’s rapid growth and its naming as the ‘World’s best cargo airline’ by the Air Transport Association (IATA).
Cheil Worldwide hosts annual Digtial Leaders Forum
At the annual Digital Leaders' Forum on 15 October, Cheil Worldwide brought the topic of ‘24/365: Era of life share’ into discussion. A total of 200 guests attended the event at Cheil’s i-sky lounge, from brands such as Korean Air, Samsung Electronics and Woongjin.
