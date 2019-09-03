korean air

Taiwan consumers drive FMCG growth despite economic headwinds
Sep 3, 2019
Nielsen

Meanwhile, the ageing population is responsible for growth in product categories related to health and wellness.

This Korean Air ad has first-class style but economy copy
Sep 6, 2018
Ad Nut

Ogilvy Shanghai's new campaign scales new heights of vagueness.

Korean Air explores heart of Korean culture with BBC series
Jul 4, 2017
Ad Nut

Branded content series will be run online on BBC's culture site and later on air for BBC World News.

Monocle 24 offers viable audio platform to premium advertisers
Oct 21, 2011
David Blecken

GLOBAL – Korean Air is the first major Asian brand to advertise on Monocle magazine’s 24-hour radio service, Monocle 24, which launched on Monday.

Korean Air touts superior status as cargo carrier
Jan 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

SEOUL – Korean Air has launched a domestic TV campaign for the new year to draw attention to the company’s rapid growth and its naming as the ‘World’s best cargo airline’ by the Air Transport Association (IATA).

Cheil Worldwide hosts annual Digtial Leaders Forum
Oct 18, 2010

At the annual Digital Leaders' Forum on 15 October, Cheil Worldwide brought the topic of ‘24/365: Era of life share’ into discussion. A total of 200 guests attended the event at Cheil’s i-sky lounge, from brands such as Korean Air, Samsung Electronics and Woongjin.

