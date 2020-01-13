Search
kate spade
Jan 13, 2020
US affordable luxury brands’ problems run deeper in China than the trade war
A problem often overlooked is their waning desirability among the Chinese consumer - whose knowledge of affordable luxury brands started to shift long ago.
Jun 21, 2013
Brands not adequately addressing the key decision-makers in SEA: women
SINGAPORE - Urban women in Southeast Asia make or influence 80 per cent of all purchase decisions, including 60 per cent of 'traditional' male products such as automobiles and consumer electronics, according to NBCUniversal research.
Feb 20, 2013
Kate Spade chooses Japan to debut new brand 'Saturday'
TOKYO - US-based preppy-luxury fashion brand Kate Spade will be debuting its new, lower price-point offering Saturday in a flagship store in Tokyo later this month.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins