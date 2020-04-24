justin billingsley
Publicis Groupe promotes Justin Billingsley to global chief marketing officer
He takes on newly created post in addition to his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch.
SXSW is growing a tech conscience, so why isn't the ad industry?
Discussions are no longer about technology itself but about its human and societal impact. So why is the ad industry not yet asking the same tough questions?
Saatchis confirms Michael Lee as Greater China head as Billingsley returns to Europe
GREATER CHINA - Having denied since February that Justin Billingsley was leaving Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China to return to Europe, and that Michael Lee would succeed him as CEO, the agency finally confirmed the news with a press statement released today.
Saatchi's Justin Billingsley tipped to leave China, Michael Lee to take CEO role
SHANGHAI - Justin Billingsley, regional CEO and chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, is tipped to be leaving his role for a position in Europe, although Billingsley himself denies any impending change.
A day in the top seat on offer for Saatchi interns
CHINA - Saatchi & Saatchi China is running a competitive ‘Apprentice’-inspired internship programme to seek out the best new blood for the agency, in which the eventual winner will also get to spend a day in the seat of one of the company's biggest executives.
Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China promotes Justin Billingsley to regional CEO
GREATER CHINA - Justin Billingsley has been promoted to chairman and regional CEO for Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, marking the first time China is separated from the Asia-Pacific division to report to the worldwide office directly.
