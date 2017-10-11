judging

A fabricated account of how judging the humour category in Cannes could play out
15 hours ago
Ben Middleton

Ben Middleton, chief creative officer at Creature, imagines what it will be like to judge the "Humour in branded communications" category at Cannes next year.

Would AI make a better judge at Spikes Asia?
Oct 11, 2017
Dave Sanderson

A facetious (we think?) exploration of how a bot would do judging creativity.

Cannes 2016: Humour in public relations in Asia is painfully absent
Jun 23, 2016
Scott Kronick

Jury member Scott Kronick discusses his experience judging the PR Lions.

Cannes alters Media Lions judging process in response to last year's controversy
Mar 27, 2013
Emily Tan

CANNES - In response to WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell's accusations of block voting by the Media Lions jury last year, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has revamped the judging process for the category.

Effectiveness arises from bold strategies: Jury members
Apr 27, 2012
Matthew Miller

SHANGHAI - Four of the jury members who made the tough calls for tonight's Asian Marketing Effectiveness Festival agreed that willingness to take risks, digital elements as a prerequisite for success and the continuing emergence of creativity in China and India stood out in this year's entries.

Judging concludes at Spikes Asia in Singapore
Sep 20, 2010
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - JWT's Jun Fukawa and BBH's Steve Elrick, the two judges on the panels for the Direct & Sales Promotion and Integrated, and Digital juries respectively blog about their experience over the past two days of judging.

