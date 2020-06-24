johnson johnson

Purpose vs opportunism: The challenge for 'fairness' brands belatedly discovering their souls
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Purpose vs opportunism: The challenge for 'fairness' brands belatedly discovering their souls

Exiting the contentious whitening-cream market shows how personal care brands struggle to deal with a muddle of profits, prejudice and purpose.

'Fans helped us find our purpose': How J&J is re-staging its baby business
Jun 20, 2018
Matthew Miller

'Fans helped us find our purpose': How J&J is re-staging its baby business

Why the venerable brand is going through a reinvention of everything from its products to its mode of communication with consumers.

