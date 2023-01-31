johnny tan

Accenture Song’s Nick Law & Johnny Tan on the tailwinds that will push Asia's emerging markets
Jan 31, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Accenture Song’s Nick Law & Johnny Tan on the tailwinds that will push Asia's emerging markets

In a wide-ranging interview, Song's creative leaders talk exclusively to Campaign about the importance of giving design a seat at the table, creating clarity in complexity and AI becoming the co-pilot for creativity.

How to do justice to a good idea: BBH
Sep 24, 2014
David Blecken

How to do justice to a good idea: BBH

SPIKES ASIA - BBH Shanghai’s chief creative officer Johnny Tan believes that a lot of good ideas fail to develop into something tangible due to poor presentation.

ECD Steve Elrick to leave BBH Asia-Pacific
Sep 28, 2012
Staff Reporters

ECD Steve Elrick to leave BBH Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE - Steve Elrick (pictured), regional executive creative director of BBH Asia, is leaving the agency after 15 years.

Mentos’ new ‘Love story’ ad ends with an unexpected twist
Dec 9, 2010
Benjamin Li

Mentos’ new ‘Love story’ ad ends with an unexpected twist

Mentos has rolled out a new ad campaign featuring a love story with an unexpected twist that will blow you away.

K-gold launches integrated campaign aimed at young Chinese women
Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

K-gold launches integrated campaign aimed at young Chinese women

The World Gold Council (WGC) is bringing an integrated campaign for its K-gold brand to China, encouraging young women to mix gold with fashion.

