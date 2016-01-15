jimmy lam

Industry pays tribute to Jimmy Lam
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Industry pays tribute to Jimmy Lam

A 'Godfather' of advertising who inspired and touched many people during a long career, Lam passed away on October 30.

Jimmy Lam resurfaces at Leo Digital Network with plan to command 'respect and fear'
Jan 15, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Jimmy Lam resurfaces at Leo Digital Network with plan to command 'respect and fear'

SHANGHAI - Jimmy Lam (林俊明) has settled down at Leo Digital Network (利欧数字网络) as its new group chief creative officer, while officially launching a joint creative hot-shop 'Jimmy+Amber' with one of the founders of another agency under the network.

Jit Ng, Tim Cheng promoted to leadership roles at DDB Shanghai
Apr 15, 2013
Staff Reporters

Jit Ng, Tim Cheng promoted to leadership roles at DDB Shanghai

SHANGHAI - DDB China Group has promoted Jit Ng to vice president of DDB North China and managing director of DDB Shanghai, and Tim Cheng to chief creative officer of DDB Shanghai, effective immediately.

DDB boosts creative power in Shanghai
Nov 21, 2012
Staff Writer

DDB boosts creative power in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - DDB has appointed four senior creative leads to service Quaker, Gatorade, Lipton, McDonald’s, Shanghai Volkswagen, Porsche, and Johnson & Johnson.

Tribal DDB Shanghai hires three senior creatives
Nov 12, 2012
Benjamin Li

Tribal DDB Shanghai hires three senior creatives

SHANGHAI - Saying it is further strengthening its global creative hub in Shanghai, DDB has brought on three young creatives: Nic Brennan as group creative director, Trish Fan as senior art director and Avril Jin as senior copywriter.

Shih-yen Lee, Jacky Wong, Nicholas Hong add creative weight to DDB Shanghai
Sep 14, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Shih-yen Lee, Jacky Wong, Nicholas Hong add creative weight to DDB Shanghai

SHANGHAI - DDB has hired three creative directors to churn out more 'client-centric' ideas for Shanghai Volkswagen, Pernod Ricard and McDonald’s.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

5 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

6 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

7 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy

9 Citibank launches 'Hidden riches' to align with Singapore's wealthy

Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India

10 Discovery+ exceeds expectations in India