jimmy lam
Industry pays tribute to Jimmy Lam
A 'Godfather' of advertising who inspired and touched many people during a long career, Lam passed away on October 30.
Jimmy Lam resurfaces at Leo Digital Network with plan to command 'respect and fear'
SHANGHAI - Jimmy Lam (林俊明) has settled down at Leo Digital Network (利欧数字网络) as its new group chief creative officer, while officially launching a joint creative hot-shop 'Jimmy+Amber' with one of the founders of another agency under the network.
Jit Ng, Tim Cheng promoted to leadership roles at DDB Shanghai
SHANGHAI - DDB China Group has promoted Jit Ng to vice president of DDB North China and managing director of DDB Shanghai, and Tim Cheng to chief creative officer of DDB Shanghai, effective immediately.
DDB boosts creative power in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - DDB has appointed four senior creative leads to service Quaker, Gatorade, Lipton, McDonald’s, Shanghai Volkswagen, Porsche, and Johnson & Johnson.
Tribal DDB Shanghai hires three senior creatives
SHANGHAI - Saying it is further strengthening its global creative hub in Shanghai, DDB has brought on three young creatives: Nic Brennan as group creative director, Trish Fan as senior art director and Avril Jin as senior copywriter.
Shih-yen Lee, Jacky Wong, Nicholas Hong add creative weight to DDB Shanghai
SHANGHAI - DDB has hired three creative directors to churn out more 'client-centric' ideas for Shanghai Volkswagen, Pernod Ricard and McDonald’s.
