Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities

The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.

Chow Tai Fook invites diamond buyers to learn the 'four Ts'
Aug 9, 2016
Nickolas Tang

Chow Tai Fook invites diamond buyers to learn the 'four Ts'

The jewellry brand is launching a new campaign and retail experience revolving around the origins of its diamonds.

Tanishq prompts reaction in India with jewellery ad featuring remarriage
Nov 4, 2013
Campaign India Team

Tanishq prompts reaction in India with jewellery ad featuring remarriage

INDIA - Jewellery brand Tanishq has garnered strong responses in India for an advertisement that portrays a non-traditional marriage in a positive light and features a lead character with a dark complexion.

Draft FCB Hong Kong appointed as creative consultancy by Chow Tai Fook
Nov 12, 2010
Jane Leung

Draft FCB Hong Kong appointed as creative consultancy by Chow Tai Fook

HONG KONG – Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (CTF) is believed to have appointed Draft FCB Hong Kong as its advertising consultancy.

