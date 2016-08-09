Search
Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.
Aug 9, 2016
Chow Tai Fook invites diamond buyers to learn the 'four Ts'
The jewellry brand is launching a new campaign and retail experience revolving around the origins of its diamonds.
Nov 4, 2013
Tanishq prompts reaction in India with jewellery ad featuring remarriage
INDIA - Jewellery brand Tanishq has garnered strong responses in India for an advertisement that portrays a non-traditional marriage in a positive light and features a lead character with a dark complexion.
Nov 12, 2010
Draft FCB Hong Kong appointed as creative consultancy by Chow Tai Fook
HONG KONG – Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (CTF) is believed to have appointed Draft FCB Hong Kong as its advertising consultancy.
