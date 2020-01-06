jesse lin
Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry
Jesse Lin takes over from Diana Cawley.
Former McCann China CEO resurfaces to oversee Edelman
Jesse Lin takes on key regional role vacated by David Brain in May this year.
McCann chief creative officer Martin Lee leaves after one year
SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer at Mccann Worldgroup in Shanghai for the past 12 months, departed the agency earlier in September.
McCann Worldgroup transfers Martin Lee from Thailand as chief creative officer in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup in Thailand for the last four years, will be transferring to China in mid-September to take up the role as chief creative officer for McCann in Shanghai.
DDB Greater China creates new management structure
SHANGHAI - DDB Greater China Group has announced it will implement several changes to its management structure, effective immediately.
Richard Tan appointed as vice-president of DDB China Group
SHANGHAI - DDB China Group has appointed Richard Tan (pictured) as vice-president and managing director for DDB Guoan.
