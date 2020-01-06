jesse lin

Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry
Jan 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Former Edelman APAC CEO takes reins at Geometry

Jesse Lin takes over from Diana Cawley.

Former McCann China CEO resurfaces to oversee Edelman
Sep 28, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Former McCann China CEO resurfaces to oversee Edelman

Jesse Lin takes on key regional role vacated by David Brain in May this year.

McCann chief creative officer Martin Lee leaves after one year
Sep 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

McCann chief creative officer Martin Lee leaves after one year

SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer at Mccann Worldgroup in Shanghai for the past 12 months, departed the agency earlier in September.

McCann Worldgroup transfers Martin Lee from Thailand as chief creative officer in Shanghai
Jul 25, 2012
Benjamin Li

McCann Worldgroup transfers Martin Lee from Thailand as chief creative officer in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup in Thailand for the last four years, will be transferring to China in mid-September to take up the role as chief creative officer for McCann in Shanghai.

DDB Greater China creates new management structure
Mar 15, 2011
Staff Reporters

DDB Greater China creates new management structure

SHANGHAI - DDB Greater China Group has announced it will implement several changes to its management structure, effective immediately.

Richard Tan appointed as vice-president of DDB China Group
Jan 25, 2010
Jane Leung

Richard Tan appointed as vice-president of DDB China Group

SHANGHAI - DDB China Group has appointed Richard Tan (pictured) as vice-president and managing director for DDB Guoan.

