jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Car maker is creating a bespoke marketing model in which Accenture Interactive and Spark44 join forces.

Dentsu in pole position to win Jaguar Land Rover's $500 million global media account
Dec 18, 2017
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu in pole position to win Jaguar Land Rover's $500 million global media account

WPP’s Mindshare has held the account for 17 years.

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review
Feb 15, 2017
Omar Oakes

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review

Review, expected to take six months, begins as brand resumes online advertising.

Regional Jaguar campaign comes 'alive' with local artists
May 16, 2014
Matthew Miller

Regional Jaguar campaign comes 'alive' with local artists

SINGAPORE - Through new regional partner M&C Saatchi, Jaguar has launched a brand campaign that will feature local-market artists in order to localise a brand proposition expressed as a question: 'How alive are you?'

Jaguar China comes 'Alive' with 007 in its new integrated campaign
Mar 25, 2013
Sophie Chen

Jaguar China comes 'Alive' with 007 in its new integrated campaign

SHANGHAI – Jaguar Cars China has launched a 360-degree brand-offensive campaign, created by Spark44, to bring together two British legends.

Auditoire\China uses 3D video-mapping technology to animate Jaguar engine launch
Oct 16, 2012
Benjamin Li

Auditoire\China uses 3D video-mapping technology to animate Jaguar engine launch

SHANGHAI - For the launch of Jaguar's 13MY, the new engine tailor-made for the Chinese market, Auditoire\China combined three-dimensional video mapping technology, sculpture and digital interaction to power a virtual car.

