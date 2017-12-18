jaguar
Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44
Car maker is creating a bespoke marketing model in which Accenture Interactive and Spark44 join forces.
Dentsu in pole position to win Jaguar Land Rover's $500 million global media account
WPP’s Mindshare has held the account for 17 years.
Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review
Review, expected to take six months, begins as brand resumes online advertising.
Regional Jaguar campaign comes 'alive' with local artists
SINGAPORE - Through new regional partner M&C Saatchi, Jaguar has launched a brand campaign that will feature local-market artists in order to localise a brand proposition expressed as a question: 'How alive are you?'
Jaguar China comes 'Alive' with 007 in its new integrated campaign
SHANGHAI – Jaguar Cars China has launched a 360-degree brand-offensive campaign, created by Spark44, to bring together two British legends.
Auditoire\China uses 3D video-mapping technology to animate Jaguar engine launch
SHANGHAI - For the launch of Jaguar's 13MY, the new engine tailor-made for the Chinese market, Auditoire\China combined three-dimensional video mapping technology, sculpture and digital interaction to power a virtual car.
