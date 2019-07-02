A print and digital campaign for Jack Daniels' Tennessee Honey variant by Arnold Furnace features what appears to be a swarm of bees, but on closer inspection proves to be a swarm of festive people. The agency chose the 'Draws a crowd' theme because an approach that worked well in the US and other markets ('A little bit of honey, a whole lot of Jack') did not resonate well in Australia. The agency reports that even Jack Daniels himself is hidden among the buzzing partygoers.