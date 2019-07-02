jack daniels

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign
1 day ago
Elaine Underwood

Ordinary people making bold moves are featured in the campaign by Energy BBDO, which will appear in 100+ markets.

Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's
Jul 2, 2019
Oliver McAteer

"We are at a pivotal moment in time as we seek to deliver the next generation of growth for our brands," said Mark McCallum.

Honey draws a crowd for Jack Daniels campaign in Australia
May 20, 2014
Staff Reporters

A print and digital campaign for Jack Daniels' Tennessee Honey variant by Arnold Furnace features what appears to be a swarm of bees, but on closer inspection proves to be a swarm of festive people. The agency chose the 'Draws a crowd' theme because an approach that worked well in the US and other markets ('A little bit of honey, a whole lot of Jack') did not resonate well in Australia. The agency reports that even Jack Daniels himself is hidden among the buzzing partygoers.

