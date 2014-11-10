israel

Unilever ‘fully committed to Israel’ despite Ben & Jerry’s move to withdraw brand
1 day ago
Simon Gwynn

Brand owner is continuing to put more money into media.

Talking birds and failing marriages: Israel's appeal to Japanese OLs
Nov 10, 2014
David Blecken

TOKYO - The Embassy of Israel in Japan has launched an unorthodox campaign to attract Japanese tourism to the country and dispel concerns around security.

Country branding: Malaysia's slogan not plagiarized, just too obvious
Sep 3, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - When Malaysia's tourism slogan, 'Endless possibilities', was allegedly plagiarised by Israel recently, the incident said far more about the lack of imagination applied to country branding than it did about ethical failures.

Qoros hands BBH China its global creative account
Jan 25, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - BBH China has won the global account for Chinese car brand Qoros after a two-month pitch process that involved W+K, and HS Ad, among other contenders.

