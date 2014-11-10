Search
Unilever ‘fully committed to Israel’ despite Ben & Jerry’s move to withdraw brand
Brand owner is continuing to put more money into media.
Nov 10, 2014
Talking birds and failing marriages: Israel's appeal to Japanese OLs
TOKYO - The Embassy of Israel in Japan has launched an unorthodox campaign to attract Japanese tourism to the country and dispel concerns around security.
Sep 3, 2013
Country branding: Malaysia's slogan not plagiarized, just too obvious
SINGAPORE - When Malaysia's tourism slogan, 'Endless possibilities', was allegedly plagiarised by Israel recently, the incident said far more about the lack of imagination applied to country branding than it did about ethical failures.
Jan 25, 2013
Qoros hands BBH China its global creative account
SHANGHAI - BBH China has won the global account for Chinese car brand Qoros after a two-month pitch process that involved W+K, and HS Ad, among other contenders.
