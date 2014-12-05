ipad
Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.
How kids in Southeast Asia use devices
More than 40 per cent of kids in Southeast Asia are most likely to use a smartphone or tablet for more than an hour when their parents let them, according to a new study. Samsung Kidstime and theAsianparent.com surveyed 2,714 parents from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand about kids' usage of mobile devices and apps. Collectively the respondents have at least 3,917 children aged between 3 and 8 years. The full report is available at http://bit.ly/DeviceUsageAmongKids2014
Bloomberg updates app to allow users to watch live Bloomberg TV
SINGAPORE – Bloomberg has overhauled its TV+ iPad app, allowing users to watch Bloomberg TV live and adding more Asia-relevant content.
Spikes Asia 2012: Get the official app
SINGAPORE - The official Spikes Asia 2012 app, available for iPhone, IPad and Android, offers the complete festival programme, a useful guide to Singapore, and real-time coverage of the festival itself.
68 million tablets sold in 2011, 106 million more in 2012: IDC
GLOBAL - Last year sales of media tablets outstripped forecasts with a total of 68.7 million units sold worldwide, 15 million or over 20 per cent of which was sold in Asia-Pacific.
GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Apple's iWallet plans, wireless charging, and more
The week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins