ios
Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
Asia provides best ROI for mobile advertising investments, says Liftoff study
CPI for all ad formats are significantly lower, led by natives down a massive 22.6%.
7 mobile ad trends for 2013: What's hot and what's not
As consumers rapidly adopt mobile, Vikas Gulati, Southeast Asia vice-president with Vserv.mobi, provides seven trends that will drive mobile advertising to centre stage in 2013.
Toyota game makes phone charging 'fun' to promote plug-in hybrid car
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Sales & Marketing, working with Party, has launched a game that seeks to turn consumers' attitudes about charging their phones, and presumably their cars, from "Need to charge" to "Fun to charge".
Leo Burnett iOS app for Bundaberg Distilling analyzes tipplers, recommends cocktails
SYDNEY - The ingeniOmeter, an iOS app crafted by Leo Burnett in Sydney for Bundaberg Distilling, invites rum drinkers to analyse the true nature of their "inner being" and then recommends relevant rum-based cocktails.
GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Apple's iWallet plans, wireless charging, and more
The week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.
