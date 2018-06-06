interpublic group

IPG organic revenue down 4.8% in 2020, but it expects 2021 bounce back
IPG organic revenue down 4.8% in 2020, but it expects 2021 bounce back

Q4 revenue's dip was slightly steeper than Q3 due to a heavy reliance on project revenue. Asia recorded the steepest decline in organic revenue in the quarter, down 17.4% year-on-year.

Godiva brings on McCann for global creative
Jun 6, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Godiva brings on McCann for global creative

The Interpublic Group agency's London office will lead the account.

Maricel Arenas exits Harrison Comms in the Philippines
Jul 31, 2012
Staff Reporters

Maricel Arenas exits Harrison Comms in the Philippines

MANILA - After 10 years as managing director of Harrison Communications, a part of Interpublic group, Maricel Pangilinan-Arenas is retiring effective 15 August.

IPG Mediabrands strengthens strategic services in Thailand
Mar 1, 2012
Racheal Lee

IPG Mediabrands strengthens strategic services in Thailand

BANGKOK - IPG Mediabrands, the media innovation unit of Interpublic Group, has strengthened its strategic services with the appointments of Sora Golf Kaitkanarat and Chantana Saengjaroensap, effective today (1 March).

Mediabrands names Matt Seiler global CEO
Jan 13, 2011
Staff Reporters

Mediabrands names Matt Seiler global CEO

GLOBAL - Interpublic (IPG) has named Matt Seiler as CEO of media and marketing group Mediabrands, effective immediately.

Mediabrands Ventures appoints Jimmy Poon as China CEO
Jul 26, 2010
Jin Bo

Mediabrands Ventures appoints Jimmy Poon as China CEO

SHANGHAI – Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands Ventures today announced the appointment of Jimmy Poon (pictured) as its new CEO for China.

