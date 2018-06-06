interpublic group
IPG organic revenue down 4.8% in 2020, but it expects 2021 bounce back
Q4 revenue's dip was slightly steeper than Q3 due to a heavy reliance on project revenue. Asia recorded the steepest decline in organic revenue in the quarter, down 17.4% year-on-year.
Godiva brings on McCann for global creative
The Interpublic Group agency's London office will lead the account.
Maricel Arenas exits Harrison Comms in the Philippines
MANILA - After 10 years as managing director of Harrison Communications, a part of Interpublic group, Maricel Pangilinan-Arenas is retiring effective 15 August.
IPG Mediabrands strengthens strategic services in Thailand
BANGKOK - IPG Mediabrands, the media innovation unit of Interpublic Group, has strengthened its strategic services with the appointments of Sora Golf Kaitkanarat and Chantana Saengjaroensap, effective today (1 March).
Mediabrands names Matt Seiler global CEO
GLOBAL - Interpublic (IPG) has named Matt Seiler as CEO of media and marketing group Mediabrands, effective immediately.
Mediabrands Ventures appoints Jimmy Poon as China CEO
SHANGHAI – Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands Ventures today announced the appointment of Jimmy Poon (pictured) as its new CEO for China.
