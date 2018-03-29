internet of things
What your microwave knows about you: IOT data in marketing
While the internet of things has so far failed to revolutionise marketing, a recently revealed service from Dentsu is using data from Sharp appliances to harvest consumer insights and tailor digital advertising.
Agility ramps up digitisation of event logistics with new partnership
Agility Fairs & Events will work with UnaBiz to provide built-in environmental monitoring capabilities for clients.
Google relaunches Google Glass
Whereas most products launched by internet companies rely on consumer-side interest to validate business side application, Google Glass has stumbled into the exact opposite.
Line envisions central IoT role
TOKYO - Line, the Japanese mobile-messaging application, is taking steps to position itself as a service to unify connected devices and eliminate the need for brands to develop standalone apps that are likely to end up as 'zombies'.
Why the internet of things should deliver services rather than ads
The internet of things is a truly exciting opportunity, not only for people but also for the media industry and brands at large.
The internet of things: Opportunities and risks for connected brands
The internet of things spells new opportunities to play a role in consumer’s lives—and brings a host of thorny privacy issues.
