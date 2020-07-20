innored

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: While South Koreans continue to highly value convenience, the pandemic has brought focus to deeper concerns, and consumers want brands to be partners in improving things.

Coffee brand puts Koreans' personal goals on 'willboard' ads
Nov 20, 2019
Ad Nut

Coffee brand puts Koreans' personal goals on 'willboard' ads

With creative agency Innored, Maxim Espresso T.O.P scored a hit in Korea by creating hundreds of OOH ads featuring personal-improvement pledges from real people.

Cock-a-doodle-hairdo? Tylenol's unique depiction of headache
Jan 9, 2017
Ad Nut

Cock-a-doodle-hairdo? Tylenol's unique depiction of headache

Ad by creative agency Innored aims to break through reluctance to take medication.

You want me to do what for a free parka?
Nov 14, 2016
Ad Nut

You want me to do what for a free parka?

The North Face offered shoppers a free parka—if only they'd go flying across a river and crash through a target on the way.

Cannes: Why Innored is winning in Korea
Jun 23, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Cannes: Why Innored is winning in Korea

CANNES - South Korea’s advertising industry is infamous for working late hours, but one independent upstart is changing stereotypes in an effort to become the country’s “most beloved” company.

Romantic stationery: A Post-it proposal in Korea
Apr 28, 2015
Matthew Miller

Romantic stationery: A Post-it proposal in Korea

KOREA - A marriage proposal staged on Korean Valentine's Day has earned more than 3.4 million views for 3M's Post-it note brand.

