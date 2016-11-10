indofood

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Axton Salim, Indofood
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Axton Salim, Indofood

Salim may be part of a family dynasty, but he’s showing himself to be adept at filling those big shoes with clever, relevant and sometimes zany campaigns.

Indofood misses the mark with latest Pop Mie ad
Nov 10, 2016
Ad Nut

Indofood misses the mark with latest Pop Mie ad

From Indonesia: "My Good Friend" by Leo Burnett and SevenSunday Films

Instant noodles warm up European market for Indofood
Jul 8, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Instant noodles warm up European market for Indofood

The Indonesian group is eager to enter Europe, where it hopes to replicate its success story.

Creative agencies vie for Indomie and Pop Mie noodles
Jan 23, 2014
Racheal Lee

Creative agencies vie for Indomie and Pop Mie noodles

JAKARTA - Indofood, Indonesia’s largest food company, has called separate pitches for its flagship brands, Indomie instant noodles and Pop Mie cup noodles, according to industry sources.

Indofood consolidates media duties at Havas’ Arena
Nov 18, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Indofood consolidates media duties at Havas’ Arena

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s largest food company, Indofood, moved its global media planning and buying duties to Havas Media Group’s Arena in Indonesia after a competitive pitch process.

Indofood said to be reviewing media account
May 8, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Indofood said to be reviewing media account

JAKARTA - Indofood, a leading food company in Indonesia, is tipped to be conducting a media review.

