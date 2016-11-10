indofood
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Axton Salim, Indofood
Salim may be part of a family dynasty, but he’s showing himself to be adept at filling those big shoes with clever, relevant and sometimes zany campaigns.
Indofood misses the mark with latest Pop Mie ad
From Indonesia: "My Good Friend" by Leo Burnett and SevenSunday Films
Instant noodles warm up European market for Indofood
The Indonesian group is eager to enter Europe, where it hopes to replicate its success story.
Creative agencies vie for Indomie and Pop Mie noodles
JAKARTA - Indofood, Indonesia’s largest food company, has called separate pitches for its flagship brands, Indomie instant noodles and Pop Mie cup noodles, according to industry sources.
Indofood consolidates media duties at Havas’ Arena
JAKARTA - Indonesia’s largest food company, Indofood, moved its global media planning and buying duties to Havas Media Group’s Arena in Indonesia after a competitive pitch process.
Indofood said to be reviewing media account
JAKARTA - Indofood, a leading food company in Indonesia, is tipped to be conducting a media review.
